Kendall Jenner’s Impression Of Kylie Jenner Is Straight Out Of A Horror Movie

Kendall Jenner has been in a playful mood recently. Just a few days after she played a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” with Harry Styles on The Late Late Show, she savagely impersonates sister Kylie on this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a clip released ahead of the season finale, the eldest Jenner sister dons one of Kylie's wig and does a spot-on, over-the-top impersonation of her sister's beauty YouTube videos.
"I love overlining my lips," Kendall says in the clip, sitting in front of Kylie's signature YouTube backdrop while smearing a Lip Kit all over her face. "This is how it all started."
She also seems to take a sly shot at her sister's lip fillers, saying (as Kylie), "I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."
Kendall then takes things to an even more ridiculous level, going over her already exaggerated makeup with red lipstick, this time putting it on her teeth. While she doesn't keep her makeup like that all day, she does FaceTime her sister while wearing the wig, much to her surprise.
"You look cute as Kylie!" her sister cried.
These sisterly antics are much needed considering this finale follows a tense episode between Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian after Kourtney revealed she wanted to step back from the franchise.
“My well-being is more important than the show,” she said at one point in the episode. “I’m not giving in and I’m not going to change my boundaries. That’s not gonna happen.”
Quick, someone find a Kourtney wig for Kendall. That might be the only thing that can fix this.
