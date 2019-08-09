Kylie Jenner & Khloé Kardashian Got Drunk In A Vlog & It's The Best Thing They've Ever Done

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is shaking because nothing on the show could ever come close to being as entertaining as Kylie Jenner's latest vlog. "Drunk Get Ready With Me: Kylie and Khloé" has everything: Khloé Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Saint and North West, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's voice, and almost a combined 20 shots of alcohol.
"Get Ready With Me" videos are a staple of any good YouTube channel, but when you have literally a billion dollars, why not take it to the next level? Kylie had her staff prepare a full pink set at her office complete with a bar cart for her and Khloé to take their shots with Ginger Ale and Red Bull — or, in the words of Khloé: "Red Bull? You really are 22."
Advertisement
The purpose of the video is to promote Kylie Cosmetics' birthday collection launch, but the two women quickly go off-topic. By the time they've sat down to film, they've already taken five shots each. With that in mind, their make-up application abilities are pretty impressive. But, by the time they've each had their eighth shots, Kylie is getting make-up all over her face and on her shirt.
The video is punctuated with the sisters attempting to get someone, anyone to visit them. They FaceTime Malika Haqq, who turns them down, as well as Kris Jenner, who calls them "drunkey monkeys" but refuses to come take a shot. Kim FaceTimes in from Japan and gives us a glimpse of Saint and North, and we even hear Kanye say off-screen, "We miss you guys."
However, true heroes Corey Gamble and Sofia Richie take the sisters up on their offer to roll through, and they appear at the very end of the video to hang out in the background and tolerate the drunken antics.
Watch the full video below. It's worth it.
Advertisement