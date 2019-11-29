The Kardashian Christmas card has become a cornerstone of the 21st century holiday season. At this point, it’s impossible to really feel like we’re inching towards December 25 until every member of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is rolling out a series of enigmatic teasing Instagram posts that culminate in The Big Photo.
The older Jenner sister pops up Amazon Prime's brand-new The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show to pull her very own Love Actually bit. But instead of pledging her undying love to star Kacey Musgraves with pre-written jumbo cards, Jenner asks the country pop star to take her spot in all things Kardashian Christmas (or, “Kris-mas,” as Jenner jokes about her mom, Kris Jenner).
“Swap places with me this Christmas,” Jenner asks Musgraves, prepared to offer up all the reasons her festive scheme could work. “You have brown hair. Your name begins with a ‘K.’ No one will notice.”
Although Jenner swears she loves her family, she breaks out a collage of Kardashian Christmas cards to prove how easily Musgraves could fit in. Jenner has a point.
Still, Musgraves declines her model pal’s offer since she has to worry about hosting Christmas herself in the special. Jenner understands, but reminds Musgraves, “If you change your mind next year, it could be you in one of these pics.”
While we now know Musgraves won’t be in the 2019 card, it’s not too early to start theorizing about the Kardashian-Jenners’ holiday plans. Jenner famously skipped the 2018 card, which focused on the KarJenner siblings who are mothers and their smiling children. Yes that means every single KUWTK sister was involved in the photo besides Kendall Jenner. Since Jenner is publicly talking about her family's time-honored holiday tradition this year, it’s possible she will take her rightful place in front of the camera for 2019.
We likely won’t find out what Jenner's reality TV clan is cooking up for Kris-mas until the end of December. Remember, the Kardashians didn’t drop last year’s card until the very last moment: Christmas Eve.
So keep your eyes peeled. And maybe stay on the lookout for Kacey Musgraves in 2020.
