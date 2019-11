You’re going to watch Ghosting because it features one of the most gorgeous romantic duos of the 2019 holiday TV season: The Bold Type ’s Aisha Dee and Insecure bae Kendrick Sampson . The plot is secondary. But if you really want to understand what the Freeform holiday movie is about, know it follows one woman (Dee) who suddenly dies after the perfect date. Now, she’s trapped on Earth as a ghost.