It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas On Netflix

Netflix saw everyone putting on their fall jackets and jumped into action, releasing their full slate of original holiday programming to stop you from planning any social obligations this December. The 2019 lineup includes movies, like the third installment of the A Christmas Prince franchise, The Royal Baby, as well as TV shows like holiday-themed episodes of The Great British Baking Show and Nailed It!.
Now, ahead are all the Netflix original movies and TV shows available to stream this holiday season.