According to a new tweet from Netflix, the made-for-a-drinking-game A Christmas Prince is getting yet another sequel. The latest film, A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby, hints at a little one on the way for Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb). To really drive the concept home, the new artwork for the upcoming film features a sonogram image of a fetus wearing a crown. (Obviously, it raises many questions.)
The physical impossibility of a baby wearing a crown in utero aside, A Christmas Prince 3 is definitely working off real-life events.
American princess Meghan Markle is pregnant with the royal baby and is due to give birth in late April. It’s not the first time that the Christmas Prince franchise nodded towards the former Suits star: the second film, A Christmas Prince 2: The Royal Wedding, came out months after Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials.
Of course, it was more than just the parallel royal weddings that made Amber in A Christmas Prince 2 mirror the real-life royal-to-be. At the time, tabloids harped on all of the things that Meghan would need to give up when she moved on from her "commoner" life (as a famous TV actress) to join Harry in the royal palace. In A Christmas Prince 2, Amber struggles to reconcile her royal status with her regular, list-loving self.
However, there's more going on in A Christmas Prince 3 than just the royal baby. Here's Netflix's description of the film, which also involves a spooky curse!
"It's Christmastime in Aldovia — and a royal baby is on the way! Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew an ancient truce, but when the priceless 600-year-old-treaty disappears, peace is put in jeopardy and an ancient curse threatens their family!"
Can Amber and Richard welcome their baby, find that treaty, and find a cure for Aldovia's supernatural misfortune? If not in this movie, then there's surely a fourth one on the horizon to wrap all these storylines up.
