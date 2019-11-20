Kacey Musgraves Just Put A Country Twist On Curtain Bangs

Kacey Musgraves has hair that would make a 1960s Cher tip her hat. Lush, jet-black, and spilling down to her waist, the luxurious style has become as core to the country star's aesthetic as rhinestones and fringe. But this season, the singer-songwriter is mixing things up with a major first: curtain bangs.
The star debuted the fresh look at last night's screening of The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show at the Metrograph in New York City. Like all of Musgraves' big-event and performance hairstyles, the style comes at the hands of Delgado, who actually appeared on the winter-wonderland red carpet with the country singer in her Instagram Stories.
Advertisement
"Huge props to my glam angels who worked their wings off to serve all the looks for this holiday spectacular," Musgraves wrote in a photo caption. The pros accessorized her fresh bangs with Bambi-like lash extensions, thick black eyeliner, and a cropped white two-piece set.
There's no video or photo confirmation that actual scissors were used in creating the bangs, which makes us think that Delgato might have clipped in a faux fringe. Either way, there's no denying the Cher comparisons, which might be the best compliment in the book for Musgraves, who celebrated her 31st birthday at Cher's Las Vegas show in August.
Related Content:
Advertisement