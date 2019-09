The $39 Volumizing Spray Behind Kacey Musgraves' Country Hair

Most of Musgraves' hairstyles start with a really nice blowout, a quick touch-up on the ends with a flat iron, and lots of Oribe's Gold Lust oil. "We call her hair 'Black Mirror' because it's so shiny," says Delgado. As far as volume goes, Delgado prefers a grittier, volumizing spray , like Oribe's Maximista spray. With a little bit of teasing, he says this stuff gets her hair as high as heaven. To secure it all in place, he always reaches for an extra-hold hairspray that sets her hair without weighing it down, like Oribe's Superfine Strong Hair Spray.