The $39 Volumizing Spray Behind Kacey Musgraves' Country Hair

As seamless as Delgado and Musgraves' collaboration seems, the two only started working together in 2015 after Musgraves released Pageant Material. "We essentially connected through a mutual friend, then I moved to New York from Nashville and we reconnected for the release of Golden Hour," he says. Since then, the two have made history with her standout red-carpet and music video looks, including the time Delgado turned her into a literal saint for "Rainbow."