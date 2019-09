Dolly Parton's Hair Has Always Been Epic — & Here's Proof

But there is one critical thing we do know about her, and it is this: Dolly Parton lives for a wig. She has been wearing them her entire professional career, which spans way back into the '60s. The reasons for this are quite practical. First, Parton has spoken openly about her fine hair , and how she understood from a young age what would happen to it if it was styled, dyed, and manipulated every single day. Also, the wigs save her a lot of time. "It's so handy, and I'm always so busy," she told Jimmy Fallon in 2014. For a woman with a stage persona that's nothing less than grand, of course wearing wigs would be easier. You can just plop one on and go. Back in 1977, when Barbara Walters asked Parton how long it takes for her to do her hair, she replied: "I don't know — 'cause I'm never there!"