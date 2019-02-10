If You're Living For 2019's Dolly Parton Renaissance, This Is What She's Up To Next

When Mae West said, "Too much of a good thing can be wonderful," I can only assume she was somehow referencing Dolly Parton, who's suddenly ruling 2019. The Queen of Country has been on a publicity spree lately, touting the soundtrack for the Netflix film Dumplin' and preparing for the 61st Grammy Awards. With so much momentum, it seems like now is prime time for a 2019 Dolly Parton tour. But she seems to have some other ideas up her sleeves.
After some sleuthing I learned that, sadly, no, Parton doesn't have a full tour lined up for this year. However, her schedule is filled with other exciting appearances, beginning with receiving the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year honor at a star-studded ceremony in Nashville on Friday, Feb. 8. During the show, country and pop stars — including Garth Brooks, Tricia Yearwood, Pink, Mark Ronson, Chris Stapleton, and Norah Jones — serenaded Parton with renditions of hit songs from her extensive catalog as the Recording Academy celebrates her decades-long career and her charitable efforts.
On Sunday, Feb. 10, Parton will perform some of the songs (new and old) from Dumplin' at the Grammys alongside Katy Perry, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, and Kacey Musgraves.
The Grammys fun doesn't end once the weekend's over, though. Right now through March 17, fans can visit the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles to see the Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton, where some of the singer's most famous bedazzled threads.
Later this spring, Parton plans on unveiling her second Pirates Voyage dinner and show extravaganza in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (which is also home to Dollywood). The show features original composition from Parton and Mark Brymer and will be as over-the-top ridiculous and fun as you'd expect. According to a press release, the show takes place at a 21,000-square-foot arena, and two full-size pirate ships will sit in a 15-foot lagoon. Additionally, audiences can watch acrobats and live animals perform onstage while they chow down on a four-course dinner. You may not get to see Parton in person, but stepping into her imagination is the next best thing!
Sometime in 2019, Netflix will debut Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, an eight-episode series in which each episode is based on a Parton song. The first episode, "Jolene," has already found its star in Julianne Hough, but the real draw will be the small screen time fans get to enjoy from Dolly herself.
But Parton's best news comes last. In October, the Grand Ole Opry will host Dolly Week, an event entirely devoted to Parton's career and legacy. Country and bluegrass artists will perform some of Parton's hits throughout the week, and on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Backwoods Barbie herself will take the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage for two sold-out shows.
If we're lucky, with all this momentum Parton will start filling her schedule with some additional concert dates and appearances.
