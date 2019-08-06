"I'm not surprised that Alice is struggling, as she just came out herself. Now she has to embrace two new things. More things are coming at her. Of course she's open to it. Every time that Joey and Alice have a conversation, it reminds you that it's healthy to communicate in a relationship. As much as there is conflict, there is always a touch-base of them getting on the same page, which I think is important. It's cool to see an Asian lesbian in a relationship with a non-binary person, to show the intersectionality [within the LGBTQ+ community.] It's a learning experience for both Alice and Joey. There are people in my DMs because they've never seen Alice before onscreen — Asian girls out there who have never seen themselves represented onscreen. They love that I am telling this story. Same with Daisy — Daisy is also getting feedback about Joey. All these people who felt invisible and ignored, are now represented onscreen."