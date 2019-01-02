You don't have to be a rebel to get into Good Trouble. You also don't have to be an avid viewer of The Fosters. Good Trouble is the spin-off of the Freeform family drama, which bowed out after five seasons in June of 2018. It asks the question: What happens when TV teens come of age and officially leave the nest?
In the case of Good Trouble, there are plenty of growing pains.
Centering on two of the Adams Foster siblings as they embark on their adulting journey, Good Trouble is a coming-of-age story for 20-somethings, set against the backdrop of DTLA. Much of the action on Good Trouble takes place in "The Coterie" — the communal living building where The Fosters' Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) put down roots in the City of Angels.
Without their moms or brothers by their side in this brave new world, Mariana and Callie will learn to embrace this new kind of family — a family that helps them cope with job drama, relationship woes, and moral dilemmas. And trust: There is plenty of all three.
