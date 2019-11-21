Nailed It! Holiday! Is Back For A Second Season Of Holiday Chaos

Nailed It! is the competitive cooking show that most closely resembles the wreckage of holiday cooking. A regular work week typically invites only minimal culinary mishaps – some burnt toast here, an undercooked chicken breast there. (And if you’re the kind of person that can burn water, chances are you Postmates everything.) But holiday cooking does something to us – amateur home cooks and water-burners alike all feel the pull the homemade holiday feast. Thus, the results for both chaotic holiday cooking and season two of Nailed It! Holiday! are best described by host Nicole Beyers: “There’s a lot of stuff happening and it’s all bad.”
Advertisement
Nailed It! Holiday! returns for its second season tomorrow. Saint Nicole and Jacques Frost are joined by a revolving door of guests that includes Maya Rudolph in her holiday best. Big Mouth’s Jason Mantzoukas and actor David Burkta also roll through. Ron Ben-Israel of Sweet Genius and Cake Wars fame will also join in what we can only hope is a crossover of historical proportions.
Based on the trailer alone, we can tell that all the chef’s hats are going to be in sparkly holiday gold and that you’ll want to recreate every single outfit Nicole wears. But if you do, make sure you wear them after you destroy your kitchen trying to deep-fry a bird or bake a pie from scratch.
Advertisement