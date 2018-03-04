But even though I was very determined at the time, I never really believed that I would do it. Somehow I am, and I'm very grateful for that. I really relate to Kat in the way that she hustles; I consider myself similar in that way. My work is everything to me. It's what I'm most passionate about. For Kat, it's something she's naturally good at and she's been raised to believe that she's incredible in every possible way. She carries that confidence into the workplace and it's inspiring — and a little scary — for me to play it. I hope that young girls everywhere — now all over the world, because we're getting released in so many countries — can be inspired by that.