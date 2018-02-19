What The Bold Type Gets Right About Being A Female Journalist Today

Careers, friendships, fashion, and relationships — they're all the building blocks of a great women's magazine. They're also the building blocks of Prime Video's brilliant new show: The Bold Type.
The Bold Type premiered in the UK on 9th February and follows three young women carving out careers at the glittering New York City glossy, Scarlet. There's Jane (Katie Stevens), a fledgling writer with grand journalistic aspirations; Kat (Aisha Dee), the confident risk-taker who's just achieved girlboss status thanks to her promotion to social media director; and Sutton (Meghann Fahy), an editorial assistant who is still figuring out where her ambitions lie.
Leading them all is the magazine's editor-in-chief, the charismatic yet authoritative Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin). It's Jacqueline who pushes Jane to reach her full potential as a female journalist, giving her assignments that both challenge and empower her. Whether you're a student intern or a career veteran, it's hard not to come away inspired — or at least entertained — by the lessons Jane and her friends pick up along the way.
And while the show is unabashedly glam and aspirational — an early scene involves champagne and a fashion closet, ooh la la — it also gets real about media careers in a way that past Hollywood projects haven't.
Here, we break down which journo truths The Bold Type gets right. And don't worry: A little dose of reality doesn't spoil this smart, soapy fantasy. Happy viewing!