Good Trouble Is Getting Some Of The Noah Centineo Glow-Up In This First Look

Noah Centineo is heading back to TV, where he’s about to find himself in a little bit of trouble.
The Netflix star is making a guest appearance on Freeform’s Good Trouble, premiering Tuesday, January 8.
Good Trouble follows Callie and Mariana Adams Foster, played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez, as the two young women try to navigate their post-college life together in Los Angeles. The show is the spinoff of the popular Freeform series The Fosters, on which Centineo played Jesus Adams Foster — Mariana’s biological twin brother and Callie’s foster brother — for three seasons.
He will be reprising his Fosters role as he drops in to see how his sisters are doing in this new phase of their lives. In a new clip released ahead of this week’s upcoming premiere, Centineo’s Jesus visits Mariana’s new office, and she gives him a quick tour of her workspace.
Centineo has got lots of love for his TV family, as seen in his Good Trouble appearance, but he’s been in high demand since his breakout role in the sweet summer rom-com, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Between flirting with the internet (and Selena Gomez), he’s making time for a role on the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, starring in the romance-action flick Valet, and even made a super quick surprise drop-in on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And, oh yeah, he’s working on another little project you might have heard of: the highly-anticipated sequel to To All The Boys, where he will be returning to our screens as heartthrob Peter Kavinsky alongside Lana Condor’s charming Lara Jean Covey.
