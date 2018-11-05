Who Would Win In A Fight, Lana Candor Or Noah Centineo?

If To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was a defining film of Netflix’s romantic comedy renaissance, then perhaps it is time to usher in a new era. Welcome to the age of “Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, action stars.” I think you’re going to like it here.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the real-life Peter Kavinsky, better known as Centineo, has scored a role in Valet. The new film combines thrilling action with what Centineo does really, really well in both To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser: romance!
Penned by the writer of American Sniper and directed by the person behind Netflix series Fauda, Centineo’s new movie will star the actor as the titular valet who gets more than he bargained for when he parks a car for a government agent and ends up taking down an international arms dealer. Casual!
How Centineo pulling a James Bond-lite on a gun runner will jibe with the film’s promised “love story” is unclear, but if Condor isn’t too busy, I vote we reunite the couple and make them the next Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan for the action set.
Then again, Condor just might be too busy to tackle this role. Next up for the actress is a role wielding a sword on SYFY's Deadly Class, a teen drama that takes place at prep school King's Dominion. Except, it's not college these kids are preparing for, but death-defying battles and assassinations. Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below as a reminder why you should probably avoid getting on Condor's bad side.
Deadly Class heads to TV in 2019.
While we're all patiently waiting for word of a To All The Boys sequel, perhaps we should put a reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Centineo and Condor, in the works? Mostly, I just need to know who would win in a fight.
