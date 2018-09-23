Maybe Don't Follow Noah Centineo Around Airports, Okay?

Note to self and any other fans looking to score points with Noah Centineo: stalking is not the way.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the internet’s favorite boyfriend discussed how much his life has changed since the release of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. And the most drastic example of how involves Centineo, an airport, and a group of overzealous fans.
If that wasn’t cringe-inducing enough, the four fans proceeded to walk with Centineo and his diver to their car, which they had “somehow” parked their own vehicle near. The fans then followed Centineo’s car from John F. Kennedy airport into Manhattan until the actor caught whiff of it and instructed the driver to lose them.
"It was actually kind of scary," Centineo said. "It was the first time you look at something and you think, 'Oh wow, my life is changing.'”
Hey, I get it. If I saw Noah at the airport, I’d probably gawk too. Maybe even (discreetly) snap a photo, while picturing us sipping Yakult together and me running my fingers through his perfectly curly hair. But the second I suspect he notices me watching him, I’d make a run for the nearest exit.
See, these kind of fantasies are cool until they start morphing into reality and give off serious stalker vibes. At that point it’s time to take a step back. Not doing so can quickly take you from sweet, adoring fan to Penn Badgley in Lifetime’s You.
"Look, I love your love. I love the fact that you care about me...Just don't follow me,” Centineo said.
While the actor’s first major role was on The Fosters, it wasn’t until his turn as teen heartthrob Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys I've Loved Before this year that he gained an entire legion of new, eager fans. Literally millions of them to be exact, and Centineo’s commitment to posting dreamy pictures and tweets daily isn’t slowing down the swoon train anytime soon.
Just don’t expect one of those flirty tweets to ever be about you if you’re being creepy at the airport.
