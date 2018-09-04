We Need To Talk About Noah Centineo's Baby Voice

Noah Centineo's media tour for All The Boys I've Loved Before has yet to slow down, and now Centineo has finally confirmed his relationship status in yet another charming interaction with the press.
With firecracker chemistry between Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky and Lana Condor's Lara Jean Covey, it's no surprise viewers were shipping their fictional characters on screen and the duo in real life. But Centineo has finally shut down the rumors once and for all, describing his relationship with Condor as the epitome of professionalism in a recent interview with E! News. "Platonic intimacy is a beautiful thing," Centineo exclaims before admitting that he is most certainly single.
All that is fine and good, but there's something else we need to discuss from this candid interview with pop culture's newest internet boyfriend. Something so important it trumps all other breaking news of the day: Centineo debuted his baby voice to the masses. But this baby voice is so familiar it sends chills down my spine. That's because Centineo's baby voice sounds like James Franco's regular speaking voice and nobody can convince me otherwise.
In a segment in which he divulged his quirks — none of which can be found on his flirty Twitter feed — Centineo squinted his eyes á la Franco, put on said "baby voice" with a weird smirk, and said, "I do a baby voice sometimes, and if they're not okay with the baby voice, they're not okay with me."
You be the judge. Watch Centineo's full interview, below.
