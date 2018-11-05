If you watched The Fosters, you know Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) get into plenty of trouble. On the pair's upcoming spin-off series, Good Trouble, it will only be of the positive kind.
(Just kidding about the "only" part — because what fun would that be?)
As for Freeform, the network set to air the Los Angeles-set spin-off beginning January 8 2019, it is trying to stir up "good trouble" of its own by getting those watching the channel to vote.
On November 6, the United States will face a major midterm election, and unfortunately, not all young people — aka Freeform's target audience — plan on voting.
On Election Day (which, again, is November 6), Freeform is teaming up with ATTN: for the "March To The Polls" initiative. The network will dedicate its on-air promos to a series of video spots informing viewers how to locate nearby polling locations, as well as the deadlines they need to know.
The TV spots follows a series of public service announcements that debuted November 1 across the Freeform and ATTN: social media platforms, targeting millennial and Gen Z voters.
(I really hope that I don't need to tell you why you need to vote this election, but it's vital that you exercise this constitutional right during midterms, and not just in a Presidential race.)
In this exclusive sneak peek from Freeform's Good Trouble, Mariana and Callie argue over their new L.A. living situation while seeking out their moving truck from a lot. What's inside the truck? Unfortunately, not their stuff — probably because their lock is a few feet away, broken, on the ground.
Now that Freeform has your attention — voting? Go. Do. It. The clip cuts to a call to action: Head to GetToThePolls.Org, where you can find all the information you need to vote this election.
As a cable channel, Freeform is dedicated to tackling issues that face young people. Good Trouble will weave in plotlines about fighting for social justice in an ever-changing world. Grown-ish has tackled typical college student issues (like navigating casual hookups and picking partying over studying), while also schooling us in everything from bigotry against the bisexual community to colorism. Workplace dramedy The Bold Type has examined sexual assault, reproductive health, and immigration.
Check out the promo for Good Trouble below:
For the people in the back: November 6. Be there.
You can watch the premiere of Good Trouble January 8 on Freeform.
