The leading man of To All The Boys I've Loved Before and the internet's collective boyfriend is also... a secret reality star? Well, sort of.
Noah Centineo appeared last night on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it happened so quickly that you definitely missed it.
Sunday's episode of KUWTK, titled "Let's Play Ball," featured a storyline about Kris Jenner meeting with the Watts Community Center leader, Justin Mayo, to talk about getting involved with the South Los Angeles center. Thanks to an Adidas sponsorship set up by the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, an outdoor soccer and basketball area was crafted for children in the Watts area to play in.
In one moment during the episode (specifically, around the 27:30 mark), Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble meet up with Mayo, who introduces them to a man with a large dog.
"Meet my friend Noah," Mayo says, before KUWTK throws up the words "Noah Centineo, Actor."
So we are just going to pretend like this wasn’t the most important moment in popular culture orrrrrr...@noahcent pic.twitter.com/oeFQOaXZhA— Kaitlin Reilly (@reillytweets) October 15, 2018
(If this is Centineo's dog, he is sadly missing from any of the actor's Instagram photos, which is a true crime.)
Apparently, Centineo is also involved with Mayo's charity organization. The former Fosters star got a shout-out on Mayo's Instagram.
"thank you to @tom.k_ok @EdnaDee@imperial_courts @WattsStix and @NCentineo for looking out for Watts in specific ways... and for giving me sanity," Mayo wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which includes an image that would have included Centineo had the actor not been cropped.
When @kendalljenner and @kyliejenner brought Adidas on board to help build the Watts Empowerment Center Sports Complex, I had no idea 260 Adidas Staff would show up over 2 days to bring a weed infested, dirt field to life! . @krisjenner worked her magic to bring all the pieces into place!!! Over $200k has been invested into this Watts Empowerment Center Sports Complex so far! This doesn't even include all this amazing family has done to reopen the center and all the educational empowerment here! The Outdoor Futsal (soccer) Court, outdoor basketball court, renovated skatepark, softball field and picnic area are a true answer to many prayers. How has this area of Watts existed so long without an outdoor soccer and basketball area?! So much being worked on and Kris and Corey have some more plans for the amazing children of Watts! The @ussoccerfoundation and @lafc stepped up with flying colors BIG TIME when we still haven't even heard back or from most LA professional teams about helping these children. Unfortunate. Thank you to @cnsimmons who as President and COO of @LA_Sparks came to give support. Even the Adidas President himself gave $40k to help with the outdoor Basketball Court! Thank you @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @krisjenner @coreygamble @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian for all the ways your family has stepped up in Watts' time of need, but also kept showing up to focus on long term sustainable impact. @adidas @taunadean @sportcourtsocal @themachinagroup ... humbled by your lavish generosity to invest into Watts. From all of the Red Eye Team at the Watts Empowerment Center and all of Watts THANK YOU. Lastly, thank you to @tom.k_ok @EdnaDee @imperial_courts @WattsStix and @NCentineo for looking out for Watts in specific ways... and for giving me sanity! Smile. YOU CAN FAKE CARING, BUT YOU CAN'T FAKE SHOWING UP. Thank you to all for deeply caring and showing up to put action behind that compassion! P.S. For any haters, just STOP. When's the last time you have donated and spent time amongst the roughest area of your town, simply listening to the heartbeat of humanity?! Where to start? I'm sure your neighbor would love to meet you! LOVE.
In addition to being a key player on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, Centineo has big things coming up. He'll star in the reboot of Charlie's Angels as a love interest for one of the titular characters. He will also appear on The Fosters spin-off Good Trouble, where he will reprise his role as Jesus. We should also continue to keep our fingers crossed for a sequel to his Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before — after all, author of the adaptation, Jenny Han, has written three novels in the series.
Mostly, we're just happy to see Centineo wherever we can — even if it's a total surprise.
