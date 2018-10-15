View this post on Instagram

When @kendalljenner and @kyliejenner brought Adidas on board to help build the Watts Empowerment Center Sports Complex, I had no idea 260 Adidas Staff would show up over 2 days to bring a weed infested, dirt field to life! . @krisjenner worked her magic to bring all the pieces into place!!! Over $200k has been invested into this Watts Empowerment Center Sports Complex so far! This doesn't even include all this amazing family has done to reopen the center and all the educational empowerment here! The Outdoor Futsal (soccer) Court, outdoor basketball court, renovated skatepark, softball field and picnic area are a true answer to many prayers. How has this area of Watts existed so long without an outdoor soccer and basketball area?! So much being worked on and Kris and Corey have some more plans for the amazing children of Watts! The @ussoccerfoundation and @lafc stepped up with flying colors BIG TIME when we still haven't even heard back or from most LA professional teams about helping these children. Unfortunate. Thank you to @cnsimmons who as President and COO of @LA_Sparks came to give support. Even the Adidas President himself gave $40k to help with the outdoor Basketball Court! Thank you @kendalljenner @kyliejenner @krisjenner @coreygamble @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian for all the ways your family has stepped up in Watts' time of need, but also kept showing up to focus on long term sustainable impact. @adidas @taunadean @sportcourtsocal @themachinagroup ... humbled by your lavish generosity to invest into Watts. From all of the Red Eye Team at the Watts Empowerment Center and all of Watts THANK YOU. Lastly, thank you to @tom.k_ok @EdnaDee @imperial_courts @WattsStix and @NCentineo for looking out for Watts in specific ways... and for giving me sanity! Smile. YOU CAN FAKE CARING, BUT YOU CAN'T FAKE SHOWING UP. Thank you to all for deeply caring and showing up to put action behind that compassion! P.S. For any haters, just STOP. When's the last time you have donated and spent time amongst the roughest area of your town, simply listening to the heartbeat of humanity?! Where to start? I'm sure your neighbor would love to meet you! LOVE.