The flight on the PJ from L.A. to Solvang may have been smooth, but it appears Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship has hit some turbulence. On the February 25 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent tells Brittany Cartwright that things with Emmett are far from perfect.
"I just feel like Rand and I are not the same," she says before bursting into tears. "I decided to take a break from him." Wow, that was one admission we weren't anticipating. Does this mean that Kent and Emmett are done for good?
Come on, nothing's ever that cut and dry on Vanderpump Rules, y'all! While it's clear that Kent and her Hollywood producer beau have faced their fair share of drama — they are in show business, after all — the two have since settled their dispute and got engaged last September. In case there were any doubts that the two aren't ready to tie the knot, Kent gushed about her "man" to Us Weekly at the Emily's List pre-Oscars brunch.
Advertisement
"Randall is the most incredible human in the world. Like, I have to pinch myself that he's mine because I'm like, 'What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up'" she said. "He's totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet."
While their relationship is in tact, Kent said their wedding plans are most certainly not. "All I know is I want three dresses, and I want it to happen in Miami," she said. Hey, you've gotta start somewhere!
For now, Kent said she's "enjoying being a fiancée" and is focusing her efforts on her makeup line, Give Them Lala Beauty, Vanderpump, and living her best life in gorgeous travel destinations. Additionally, Kent has been spending some quality time with her future stepdaughters (Emmett has two daughters with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers). While becoming a stepparent can feel overwhelming for some, Kent told Bravo's The Daily Dish in January that her hubby-to-be makes everything easier.
"He's the most phenomenal dad that you could ever see in your whole life," she said. "Our trips are cut short because if we have kids that day — we could fly to New York, and two days later, we're flying home because he makes sure he picks them up from school everyday."
Kent's enjoying being a stepmom so much, in fact, that she told Us Weekly she's ready to start having kids.
Advertisement
"I talk about babies all day. I dream about babies all day," she said.
Sounds like a woman who's happy and knows what she wants!
Advertisement