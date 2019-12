Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Sibling Will Surprise You

Jenner isn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to be put on the spot on The Late Late Show. Kim drank a sardine smoothie in 2017 instead of answering whether Kylie and Khloé were pregnant. (They were.) She did, however, happily rank which of her sisters were the best dressed — and Jenner took home the top prize. Khloé, second best mom according to Jenner, had the worst fashion sense, per Kim.