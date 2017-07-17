Mother's Day and Father's Day have already passed this year, but there's still another holiday to honor parents this month. Parents' Day is July 23 this year (it falls on the fourth Sunday of July), and while it doesn't get as much press as Mother's Day and Father's Day do, there are really never enough days to honor your parents for giving you life, right? (Plus, "Parent's Day" is way more inclusive.)
Ahead of the holiday, we've rounded up some of the best — and worst — parents on TV right now. There are plenty of nurturing moms and dads here, but there's something to be said for the "bad" parents, too. After all, no one's perfect — and sometimes, watching ridiculously bad parenting on TV is a great form of escapism. (Don't we all need to sit in front of the TV and zone out every once in a while?)
There's no right way to be a parent, and the definition of family is different for everyone. And while their experiences are very different, what all of the most endearing TV families have in common is their love for each other. Click through to read our list of the best and worst TV parents on the small screen right now — and let us know your favorite TV moms and dads in the comments.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read These Stories Next: