Rob Kardashian Returns To Instagram For One Very Sweet, Big Brotherly Reason

After deleting nearly all of his photos, including many of Blac Chyna, from his Instagram account last month, Rob Kardashian returned to the app for the first time since with one very sweet dedication. But it wasn't for his fiancée.
Instead, this message was meant for his sister Kendall Jenner on the release of her September Vogue cover. Jenner's big brother congratulated her on the accomplishment, writing, “I’m so proud of you baby Sis!!!”
Kardashian finished his message to the 20-year-old model with an all-caps declaration of: "LOVE YOU KENNY.” The cover feature marks Jenner's first for U.S. Vogue, two years after making her American Vogue debut.
The congratulatory snap is currently the only photo on Kardashian's account.
Instead, this message was meant for his sister Kendall Jenner on the release of her September Vogue cover. Jenner's big brother congratulated her on the accomplishment, writing, “I’m so proud of you baby Sis!!!”
Kardashian finished his message to the 20-year-old model with an all-caps declaration of: "LOVE YOU KENNY.” The cover feature marks Jenner's first for U.S. Vogue, two years after making her American Vogue debut.
The congratulatory snap is currently the only photo on Kardashian's account.
As Us Weekly points out, since Kardashian deleted all signs of Chyna from his Instagram in late July, the couple has stayed quiet about why he made that drastic move. Chyna's own Instagram account has remained unchanged since that day. It appears drama between the couple has blown over for now, as they have resurfaced together on Snapchat in recent weeks.
Advertisement