Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Are All Good, According To Snapchat

The drama is (hopefully) over. We can all rest easy, because Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna appear to be back on and going strong. We know, we were losing sleep over it, too.
The engaged couple had a nasty fight last month which resulted in Kardashian removing photos of his bride-to-be from his Instagram account. Yesterday, however, they both shared Snapchat stories featuring one another.
Kardashian filmed Chyna posing by the pool with her pregnant belly. Chyna, meanwhile, shared shots of the reality star in the car and loitering behind her while she took a selfie. Later, she stopped to admire her sparkling engagement ring.
The real star of the show, however, is bath-bomb enthusiast King Cairo, Chyna's son with Tyga. If this footage of him gushing over Lush bath products and eagerly touching his mother's belly to feel the baby kick doesn't warm your heart, nothing will.
