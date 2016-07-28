Don't get too alarmed by Rob Kardashian's Instagram deletion earlier this week. Also, don't worry about the fact that he was nowhere to be seen at his grandma MJ's birthday party in San Diego. He's not at home crying over a split from fiancée Blac Chyna. That's the word from the Kardashian camp, anyway, if we can assume that Kim's friend Jonathan Cheban speaks for all.
"Well, you know, Rob doesn't really go to those big events ever, so that says nothing about anything, because Rob wasn't at Kim's wedding, so I don't think it means anything," Cheban told E! News of Rob's absence from the San Diego party.
Another source told E! that the Instagram deletion was merely the result of a tiff between the expectant parents, not a breakup. "He was so pissed at how she spoke to him, so he deleted everything about her to hurt her."
This all sounds like made-for-reality-TV drama, so we're taking it with a grain of salt.
Cheban had nothing but positive things to say about Chyna, who has gotten her reclusive fiancé to go out more.
"[Rob and Chyna] are really fun together," he said. "I saw Rob a couple of weeks ago, and he was really great. We laughed, and it was the first time I saw him in four years, and it was such good energy... He's out of the house, and I got to see him. That's a big change."
"Well, you know, Rob doesn't really go to those big events ever, so that says nothing about anything, because Rob wasn't at Kim's wedding, so I don't think it means anything," Cheban told E! News of Rob's absence from the San Diego party.
Another source told E! that the Instagram deletion was merely the result of a tiff between the expectant parents, not a breakup. "He was so pissed at how she spoke to him, so he deleted everything about her to hurt her."
This all sounds like made-for-reality-TV drama, so we're taking it with a grain of salt.
Cheban had nothing but positive things to say about Chyna, who has gotten her reclusive fiancé to go out more.
"[Rob and Chyna] are really fun together," he said. "I saw Rob a couple of weeks ago, and he was really great. We laughed, and it was the first time I saw him in four years, and it was such good energy... He's out of the house, and I got to see him. That's a big change."
Happy birthday to my mom!!! I love you more than words can possibly say!! Thank you for your endless, unconditional love and for being the most supportive, generous, kind and patient mother... and the most stylish woman I will ever know! I am so blessed to have you. You're an inspiration to me and you are cherished by us all!! We love you!! #happybirthdayMJ #mom #love #family #maryjo #blessed
Advertisement