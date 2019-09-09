Over the last 16 seasons, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has followed the Kardashian-Jenner family’s journey through all of life’s ups and downs — relationships, breakups, babies, careers, and of course, every lavish vacation.
But there’s one of Kris Jenner’s kids who’s off camera more than not, and it stands to reason that won’t change anytime. So where is Rob Kardashian during all the KUWTK drama?
Since season 7, Rob has gone from a staple on the show to a minor character, showing up for a scene or two a couple of times a season, if that. It doesn’t seem like that will be changing in the upcoming season, which premieres on Sunday, since he isn’t in any of the new KUWTK trailers E! has shared so far.
Back in January, Kim Kardashian explained Rob's absence during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, saying, “He has his moods. Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this’ and then he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.'"
Makes sense. A reality show definitely seems taxing, and given that Rob has been working on his physical and mental health and is still a relatively new dad, he probably has a lot of other things to focus on right now.
Rob has also slowed down his social media presence a lot, but he’s still relatively active on Twitter. He doesn’t usually share personal stuff — the very public argument Rob had with ex Blac Chyna when he posted nude photos of her without her consent ended all that. These days, he mostly retweets other accounts and shares photos of his daughter, Dream, who will turn three later this year.
And if you’re still hoping to see him this season, it's possible you'll get your wish. After all, toward the end of last season, Rob made a rare and brief appearance on KUWTK when the family celebrated Dream’s birthday. There’s a chance he’ll show up every now and then, but for the most part, it seems like living a more private life is working for him.
In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep up with Rob on Twitter… and on that Instagram account Jenner Communications is running for him — a move that will, hopefully, make sense eventually?
