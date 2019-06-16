Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Clash Over Their Daughter Appearing On TV

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are apparently not quite ready to make nice — and they are in the middle of a now-very public disagreement over whether their daughter, Dream, will appear on Chyna’s reality show, The Real Blac Chyna.
According to a letter obtained by TMZ from Kardashian’s lawyer, Marty Singer, Dream is not to appear on the show. Here’s what we know: the letter alleges Kardashian received a release form for Dream, whom he co-parents and has 50/50 custody with Chyna. Kardashian did not agree with their daughter appearing on the show and had his lawyer respond.
Advertisement
Chyna did not take this response well, or, rather, she didn’t take the way Kardashian responded well. On Saturday, Chyna posted a lengthy note on Instagram with her thoughts on the matter. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show,” she wrote.
Chyna said she never intended to have Dream appear on the show, even though Kardashian was sent a release form for Dream to be able to appear on the show. She further explained how she thinks it is hypocritical for Kardashian to take issue with their daughter appearing on her reality show yet allow for Dream to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Apparently, Dream’s appearances on KUWTK were not approved by Chyna. “However, I would have also pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the family’s attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent,” Chyna wrote.
Kardashian himself is not a fan of the reality show spotlight and for years has avoided appearing on his family’s show as much as possible. That is, until this season. Last month, he made a rare appearance on the show, which included the birthday party Chyna mentioned.
Looks like they will have to decide whether Dream will be part of the family business or not.
Advertisement