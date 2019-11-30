Kendall Jenner Celebrates Cozy Thanksgiving Weather With New Ombré Hair

Kendall Jenner debuted a warm ombré hair color at the Kardashian family Thanksgiving celebration this week. The model showed off the new look in a series of photos on Instagram, where she’s twirling in front of a pool and a gorgeous mountainous SoCal backdrop. Paired with a black turtleneck and sleek black pants, the deep honey tone blended neatly with her natural dark brown color, giving off effortless autumn vibes.
“Coziest weather,” Jenner captioned the post.
Jenner has played with her hair color and style a few times over the past few months, leading to some memorable transformations. In September, Jenner went blonde (!!!). She officially debuted the stunning look at her Burberry runway debut during London Fashion Week, later sharing selfies of her brighter hair on social media.
Advertisement
Just weeks later, she returned to her natural shade, unveiling a sleek brunette look on the Emmys red carpet. That was no wig, but fans took note that the color had to be a very recent move, since Jenner was sporting the blonde on Instagram just 24 hours before the awards show. Last month, she showed off one more look we had not seen before: for Justin and Hailey Bieber’s wedding, Jenner wore her hair in a shoulder-length crimped bob.
Jenner embracing ombré opens up plenty of possibilities for future styles, be it on the red carpet or a fashion shoot — and the warm caramel just feels so right for the fall. If you’re looking for your own timeless ombré look for the season, look no further than Jenner’s Instagram for inspiration.
Advertisement