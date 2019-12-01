Kendall Jenner Celebrates Cosy Thanksgiving Weather With New Ombré Hair

Kendall Jenner debuted a warm ombré hair colour at the Kardashian family Thanksgiving celebration this week. The model showed off the new look in a series of photos on Instagram, where she’s twirling in front of a pool and a gorgeous mountainous SoCal backdrop. Paired with a black turtleneck and sleek black pants, the deep honey tone blended neatly with her natural dark brown colour, giving off effortless autumn vibes.