It was just one week ago that Kendall Jenner sent shockwaves through the Kardashian-Jenner universe when she debuted blonde hair for the first time ever at London Fashion Week.
But just as we were getting used to the new look, which didn't appear to be a wig, Jenner's back to being brunette. Though she was blonde less than 24 hours ago (as seen in her current Instagram Story), Jenner showed up with her hair dyed back to her natural dark brunette hair color to the 2019 Emmys tonight.
Stepping onto the red carpet with sister Kim Kardashian West, Jenner wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun. As her Instagram Story shows, this was quite the quickie hair color change for Jenner, which appears to have come courtesy of Redken ambassador Cassondra Kaeding.
In addition to Jenner, Maisie Williams also used the Emmys red carpet to announce that she'd gone back to her natural dark brown roots, so we guess this is proof that sometimes you can't get anything more gorgeous than your natural hue.
