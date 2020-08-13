Given The Opportunity To Correct Herself, Katy Perry Remains Team Ellen

Amid allegations that Ellen DeGeneres' talk show is rife with toxicity, many celebrities have been criticized by the public for rushing to the host's defense. Katy Perry, however, isn't budging in her stance.
In a recent profile published in the Los Angeles Times, the
"Daisies" singer addressed an August 4 tweet she wrote in support of DeGeneres that many critics and others argued sounded "tone deaf."
“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Perry said. “I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me. And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”
In the original tweet, Perry said that she has "only ever had positive takeaways" from her time as a guest on Ellen, and praised the actress and host's "light & continual fight for equality to the world through her platform."
1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020
2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020
Perry joins a handful of other celebrities who've come to DeGeneres’ defense, including the comedian’s wife, Portia de Rossi, as well as friends Kevin Hart and Diane Keaton.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is being investigated by WarnerMedia, following a mid-July BuzzFeed News report in which dozens of current and former employees alleged that management created a "toxic" work environment. They described a culture of fear that was rife with verbal abuse and racist behavior. In follow-up report, many ex- and current employees also alleged that members of the senior executive team engaged in sexual misconduct.
DeGeneres has since apologized to staffers, saying she's "committed to ensuring this does not happen again" and "taking steps, together, to correct the issues."