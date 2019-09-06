Kylie Jenner Reveals The Real Price Of Being A Billionaire

It is hard to believe there is a downside to being a billionaire — because there isn't, really. But Kylie Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that her rich but not-quite-as-rich sisters sometimes joke with her about the fact that she's the youngest and wealthiest member of the family. Jenner's full interview with DeGeneres airs on Monday, but NBC dropped a sneak peek at the conversation, which is all about Jenner's mini-me, Stormi, and her official self-made billionaire status.
"It's only when we're in a group chat talking about, 'We should go on a trip!' And then everyone's like, 'Kylie? You gonna pay for it?' Stuff like that," she explained in a clip of instances when her family would get playful about her finances. "They just joke with me, just sisters. They're all really proud of me for sure."
Jenner then clarified that she doesn't actually pay for everyone's stuff.
"Just my stuff," her mom Kris Jenner joked in the interview.
Back when it was announced, some took issue with Jenner's billionaire crown, pointing out that she's not exactly "self-made" if she was born into a rich, famous family. However, Jenner later defended the title in an interview.
"There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth," she told Interview Germany. "Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that."
