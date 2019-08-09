Kylie Jenner Just Announced A Huge Giveaway For Her Birthday

There are a number of popular ways to celebrate a 22nd birthday. You might find yourself at a bar with friends hoping for free shots, spend it low-key with a family dinner at home, or anything in-between. That is, unless you've officially reached billionaire status like Kylie Jenner. Not only is she launching a money-themed birthday makeup collection, but she's also hosting a televised giveaway with Ellen DeGeneres, all tied to her birthday this weekend.
Just days following the reveal of this year's birthday collection, a launch Kylie Cosmetics does every year, Jenner has announced a nationwide search to find candidates around the United States "who are doing incredible things for their families, friends, and their communities," as Jenner wrote in the caption of her announcement post on Instagram.
"This year, I decided the best way I can celebrate is to help other people and give back in a big way," says Jenner in a press release. "So, in honor of my 22nd birthday, I’m partnering with The Ellen DeGeneres Show to start a nationwide search to find some incredible people around the country doing incredible things and we’re going to do something really exciting for the winners! I can’t wait for you guys to find out.”
Participants can nominate themselves or someone they know, as long as nominees are over 18, by submitting a video online. While there is no set deadline to enter in place yet, as confirmed by a rep for Kylie Cosmetics, the reveal for this giveaway will be on Ellen's Season 17 premiere on Monday, September 9 — which both parties say will include "some very big surprises."
While the details surrounding the nationwide search are limited, we do know just about everything about the makeup collection launching for Jenner's birthday on August 10. The lineup features an array of new products, including different lip color, face primer, loose powder, eyeliner, and an eyeshadow palette — but that's not all. Expect a body highlighter, jelly highlighter, and two metallic eyeshadow singles. The entire line, minus the eyeliner, comes in money-themed packaging with fitting shade names like "22 Carats" and "Money Mindset."
Whether you choose to celebrate by entering the giveaway, snagging products from the new collection, or both, it seems like Kylie's celebrations won't end this weekend in Italy. Yep, it will go well into September — and if that's not Leo season behavior, we don't know what is.
