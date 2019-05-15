Taylor Swift Regrets Publicly Dragging Joe Jonas After Their 2008 Breakup

No pun intended, but Taylor Swift has a reputation for taking her exes to task, be it through song or through old interviews like that time she went on Ellen in 2008 to talk about her breakup with Joe Jonas. Swift and Jonas dated for just a few months in 2008, but their relationship is memorable because of how it allegedly ended.
"It’s all right. I’m cool," Swift told Ellen DeGeneres way back when of the split. "When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18."
That wasn't the last of it. A year later, she dragged him again on Saturday Night Live in her monologue song in 2009.
"You might think I'd bring up Joe / That guy who broke up with me on the phone / But I'm not gonna mention him / In my monologue," she sang, quipping, "Hey Joe, I'm doing real well / Tonight I'm hosting SNL."
At the time, these jabs elicited many-a-gasp from my fellow teen self, aided by Swift's incredible break-up songs that I continue to blast in the car. But, with ten years of hindsight, Swift admitted on her return to Ellen that she's not exactly proud of the 2008 call-out.
“Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she replied when asked about the most "rebellious" thing she did as a teen. "That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there."
Needless to say, the two have moved on since 2008. Jonas recently tied to knot with Sophie Turner, and Swift is happily dating actor Joe Alwyn. I say we take this reconciliation one step further and have Swift team up with the newly-reunited Jonas Brothers — her new cat Benjamin Button can come, too.
