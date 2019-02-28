The Jonas Brothers Are Back Together & A New Single Is Coming

Luckily, we didn't have to wait for the Year 3000 for the Jonas Brothers to get back together. After rumors of a reunion circulated last year, the family confirmed on Instagram Thursday morning that new music is about to land in our ears. According to the post, their first single in six years, "Sucker," will drop at midnight — and they've already released a teaser.
Both Nick and Joe Jonas have been making their own music during the band's absence, with the youngest releasing two solo albums, and Joe forming the band DNCE, so we maybe have some idea of what to expect. Their original music was made when the brothers were young teens, but we can assume that now that they're all either married or engaged, Jonas Brothers 2.0 will be a bit more grown up.
This makes sense, because the fans who remember the iconic band of brothers have grown up with them. Despite all the years, though, this announcement has people feeling like children again.
"no, you're a 24-year-old woman crying while sitting at your desk at your office job because the jonas brothers are releasing new music for the first time since 2013," BuzzFeed writer Eleanor Bate tweeted.
"THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE COMING BACK AND MY 8 YEAR OLD DREAMS ARE COMING TRUE," The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli wrote.
A new single isn't the only thing we have to look forward to. According to a teaser posted on YouTube, they'll also be joining The Late Late Show with James Corden for a full week, which includes a "Carpool Karaoke."
"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody," Nick says in the video. "We've been kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months."
Watch the teaser for Jonas Brothers Week below, which includes a snippet of the new single, and catch "Sucker" in full when it drops at midnight.
