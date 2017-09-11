This Jonas Brothers Photo Will Make You Very Nostalgic

If you're like us, you probably spent at least some part of your tween years fawning over the Jonas Brothers. Camp Rock was a crucial part of our social development and uh, a total sexual awakening (for me, at least). There was a magic that existed when the three brothers were together.
Sadly, they disbanded in 2013. They've repeatedly struck down rumors of an imminent reunion, but have always kept the door open. Until then, we have their Instagram pages to tide us over. Joe Jonas posted a very adorable family photo of the brothers at the AT&T Stadium to watch the Cowboys-Giants game.
Buzzfeed points out the absolute best thing about this photo: the captions and comments. "These two asked for a pic. What great guys. #fanlove," wrote the middle Jonas. Except they aren't fans, they are literally his famous brothers that he once played in a band with. And! Said brothers commented back on his photo, as though they were just random fans on the street (but not jerk fans who called Nick short). Okay Jonas brothers, we see what you did there.
Okay, if this is most reunion we're getting in 2017, that is totally fine. We get it. The Jonas brothers have moved on. Kevin, the eldest Jonas, has slowed down, focusing on being dad with a few recent stints on reality television. Joe Jonas has formed DNCE and is dating Sophie Turner; the happy couple just adopted a new puppy, affectionately named Porky Basquiat. (Porky even has his own Instagram account.) And the youngest Jonas brother, Nick, has a successful solo career.
Maybe a reunion isn't in the cards anytime soon, but we can all dream of the day the three Jonases grace the stage again. In the meanwhile, their Instagram fam pics will feed our insatiable grownup nostalgia.
