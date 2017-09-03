Looks Like Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Are Seriously Committed

By our estimate, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will mark their one-year anniversary as a couple in October or November (that's solely based on when people started reporting seeing them together). Before reaching that mark, however, the couple appears to have taken one big step usually reserved for the very committed: They adopted a puppy.
"Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat," the Game of Thrones star wrote on Instagram Saturday, introducing the black-and-white husky pup. Jonas also posted a photo of the little guy to his Instagram Stories.
Then the pair (or one of their employees) turned their concentration to posting pics from Porky's own new Instagram account. The dog already is living the high life of a furry celebrity child, traveling via private jet with Jonas and DNCE, and hanging out backstage with the band. Also like a celeb's kid, he's taken to fake complaining about the inconveniences of travel.
Advertisement
"Ugh, jet life," he, uh, wrote. Barked?
No one has officially said whether Porky belongs to both of them or just to Jonas or Turner. Adopting a dog together is a risky thing — if they split, they face double the heartbreak, since shared custody of pets is pretty hard to pull off. But taking the more romantic view, this move makes us think those two are thinking about settling down together for good.
Not that we're holding our breath that they'll tell us about that anytime soon. They've been pretty private about their relationship so far, only giving a few hints in interviews about how happy they are.
"I think the key to remember is that it's just like any other relationship, and if you're in Hollywood or if you're in Africa, it's all the same," Turner told Entertainment Tonight of maintaining her high-profile coupledom in July. "Just love and be loved."
Well, if House Stark and House Jonas ever did form a family, their kid might be as cute as this blue-eyed heart-melter.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement