Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are one of the more high-profile couples in Hollywood, but they're not big on talking about their relationship to the press. When they do talk about their romance, it tends to be in vague terms. Like so: In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Turner said, presumably in regards to her beau, "I think the key to remember is that it's just like any other relationship and if you're in Hollywood or if you're in Africa, it's all the same."
This could either be relationship advice for two people who just joined the Peace Corps, or it could be the secret to how she and the middle Jonas keep their love on top. In the interest of actually understanding this relationship, we'll assume it's the latter, though Turner has made it clear in the past that she doesn't love the scrutiny that accompanies dating a Jonas brother.
"It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!" she said.
Arguably, though, Turner's friendship with fellow Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is even more heavily publicized than her romance with Jonas. They are the ones doing the publicity; they openly declare their love for each other on social media, and even have a pair of matching tattoos. They have a smooth celebrity portmanteau — "Mophie" — and Tuner describes her bestie as "one of [her] best friends in the whole world."
Just love and be loved, right?
