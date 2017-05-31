Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Are Being Adorable On Twitter Again

If you need an afternoon pick-me-up, look no further than Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams' Twitter exchange. The two have always been the best of friends, and have even been adorable on Twitter before. Now, they're at it again, this time with a Game Of Thrones spin in preparation for the upcoming seventh season of the HBO series.
There are many fan accounts on Twitter, especially for Game Of Thrones, but this one in particular decided to call out the awesome relationship between Turner and Williams, who play sisters on the show. Specifically, the account took screengrabs from interviews with the stars as they answered questions and generally fawned over each other.
For instance, Williams was caught gushing that "Sansa would make the best Queen of Westeros because I love Sophie to pieces."
Turner returned the love by saying "Maisie's my princess."
When it came to the question of who their fictional father, Ned Stark, would be most proud of, they picked each other again. They're seriously madly in love.
It looks like this tweet made its way onto Sophie Turner's feed, because she later quote-tweeted the post, tagging Williams and adding a little emoji heart.
The next day, Williams responded with her own sweet words.
"Because you're everything to meh," she wrote.
The actresses' IRL friendship is so close that you wouldn't believe it's been a while since they've actually been on screen together. The Stark family got notoriously separated at the end of season 1, and have been fighting their way back together ever since. Is this the season we'll finally get to see Williams' and Turner's friendship played out on screen? Let the season 7 countdown begin — who are we kidding, we've been counting down since the last finale.
