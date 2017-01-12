This Just Might Be Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner’s Best Twitter Convo

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner just had what may be their best Twitter conversation of all time. On Tuesday, a fan shared a photo of Williams at the Golden Globes with the caption "Maisie Turner." "Hope you guys had a lovely wedding," she wrote.
@Maisie_Williams @SophieT hope you guys had a lovely wedding xx pic.twitter.com/9PomaUcDia— lauren (@sansastcrk) January 10, 2017
"Was a lovely, intimate ceremony. Thank you for your well-wishes," Turner responded. In case you want to know what such an event would look like, another fan went through the trouble of creating this. We like to imagine Turner carrying Williams' train down the aisle like she did on the red carpet during the Golden Globes.
Advertisement
@Maisie_Williams @SophieT the pic looks so beautiful, I'm so glad for you two ?????? #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/SY0cSxhjyD— lou stark (@westhoeros) January 11, 2017
Williams chimed in as well with a message of spousal love: "Got dinner in the oven, see u soon petal x."
@SophieT got dinner in the oven, see u soon petal x— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 11, 2017
We're not sure what's better, this or the meme Williams made out of Turner's terrified face at the Emmys. Can someone please give these two their own talk show?
Advertisement