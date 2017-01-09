Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner Gave Us Sister Goals At The Globes

Last night's Golden Globes were chock-full of heartfelt moments both on and off stage. Before the ceremony, Game Of Thrones bigwigs Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner shared a sweet exchange on the red carpet. The two women lived up to their IRL BFF reputation when a very glammed-up Turner knelt down to adjust her fictional sister's lavish train. Williams, who was busy hamming it up for the cameras, seemed appreciative of her dear friend's assistance. And while the exchange was captured by countless paparazzi, it was Anna Kendrick's Instagram post that depicted just how sweet the moment was. "Sophie was carrying Maisie's train down the red carpet and when they introduced themselves to me I made them let me take a photo because my heart couldn't take how bananas cute it was," Kendrick wrote in her caption, replete with heartbreak emoji.
Advertisement
The two actresses haven't appeared in a scene together since season 1 of GoT. Needless to say, Kendrick's post left House Stark fans swooning.
Advertisement