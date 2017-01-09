Moonlight’s Win Rendered Everyone Speechless

Have you heard the great news?
Moonlight won.
Moonlight won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Drama of the year. The gorgeous drama unravels the emotional journey of one boy's life in three dramatic stages (each played by a different incredible Black actor) as he navigates his personal desires and responsibilities. It may not have taken home awards in the other six categories it was nominated for, but it thankfully nabbed the most important award of the night.
Moonlight won and it so deserved it. It has also rendered everyone speechless. All anyone can say is: Moonlight.
Moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight moonlight Moonlight moonlight moonlight Moonlight— ? (@yyyeeebbb) January 9, 2017
Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight @moonlightmov Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight Moonlight— Iddo Goldberg (@IddoG) January 9, 2017
And one more for good measure. Moonlight.
