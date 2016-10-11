On Monday, Maisie Williams created what is possibly the best meme in Game of Thrones history. It shows Sophie Turner at the Emmys with an expression on her face that we're not really sure how to describe. Frightened? Surprised? You be the judge.
"When you suck at sword-fighting, but you know the army of the dead are coming and you got no Dragonglass or Valyrian steel," Williams wrote.
Turner gave her approval: "Use this meme wisely and daily."
when u sick at sword fighting but u know the army of the dead are coming and u got no dragonglass or valyrian steel @scphietvrner pic.twitter.com/69SEHGSrfF— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) October 11, 2016
She also called it her "greatest accomplishment," which is saying a lot for someone who stars on Game of Thrones. She even pinned it to her profile page.
my greatest accomplishment . https://t.co/TH8vnVUSIV— Sophie Turner (@scphietvrner) October 11, 2016
She also gave a shout-out to her co-star afterward: "I love Maisie so much."
anyway I have to sleep goodnight I love maisie so much pic.twitter.com/7BEHxFi5AF— Sophie Turner (@scphietvrner) October 11, 2016
Some fans responded with their own memes.
@Maisie_Williams when you hear Donald Trump wants to meet you pic.twitter.com/m0LJ21QtBw— Jen D (@jen6159) October 11, 2016
@Maisie_Williams @scphietvrner @GRRMspeaking my face when waiting for the last to books pic.twitter.com/b54Tcdy43V— RekrutDanny (@RekrutDanny) October 11, 2016
@Maisie_Williams when you realise season 7 is still months away from airing pic.twitter.com/EwhL5kpgaf— Rach skellington🎃👻 (@RachIsAGeek) October 11, 2016
These two are so cute, between this and their matching tattoos. Turner has called Williams "one of my best friends in the whole world," and it's not hard to see why.
We can't imagine how much fun they must have on the Game of Thrones set. For now, we'll keep experiencing their friendship vicariously via Twitter.
