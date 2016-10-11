Story from TV Shows

Maisie Williams Trolls Sophie Turner With The Absolute Best GOT Meme

Suzannah Weiss
On Monday, Maisie Williams created what is possibly the best meme in Game of Thrones history. It shows Sophie Turner at the Emmys with an expression on her face that we're not really sure how to describe. Frightened? Surprised? You be the judge.

"When you suck at sword-fighting, but you know the army of the dead are coming and you got no Dragonglass or Valyrian steel," Williams wrote.

Turner gave her approval: "Use this meme wisely and daily."
She also called it her "greatest accomplishment," which is saying a lot for someone who stars on Game of Thrones. She even pinned it to her profile page.
She also gave a shout-out to her co-star afterward: "I love Maisie so much."
Some fans responded with their own memes.
These two are so cute, between this and their matching tattoos. Turner has called Williams "one of my best friends in the whole world," and it's not hard to see why.

We can't imagine how much fun they must have on the Game of Thrones set. For now, we'll keep experiencing their friendship vicariously via Twitter.
