Nick Jonas Clapped Back At Someone Who Called Him Short

Nick Jonas is not here for people being inconsiderate to him on the internet, especially when that rudeness comes from a supposed fan. He clapped back at Instagram user zak_hanzal for posting a bad-mannered comment about the "When You Look Me In The Eyes" performer.
It appears that zak_hanzal caught Nick Jonas outside, and asked the star to pose for phone pic. When he went to post it on his Instagram account, he captioned the photo "@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh ?".
In a very measured response, Nick replied "You need some manners "bruh" I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude." And he's absolutely right — anyone, famous or otherwise, deserves a basic level of politeness. Nick Jonas totally could have kept walking, but he kindly posed for a photo with zak_hanzal, and was mocked for living in the body he was born with. Nope, totally not okay.
zak_hanzal has since edited his post to read "One of the most humble superstars...MY MAN @nickjonas ????" but hello, the internet collect receipts. The comments themselves are seriously golden, with Nick Jonas stans coming way out of the woodwork to give zak_hanzal an education on how to treat people.
As much as we know that traditional markers of masculinity (like being tall) have little to do with well, anything, I can't exactly blame the youngest Jonas brother for setting this fan straight. As as a fellow short person, I also get a little crabby when people point out my height — or lack of it. It's like, wow, what a truly insightful observation. I had no idea that I am short. I was wondering why most pants don't fit properly. Thanks for letting me know!
That said, women on the internet deal with way, way harsher comments from the peanut gallery. Nick Jonas probably doesn't experience the level of online harassment as people like Lindy West, but we're heartened to see him take any form of internet bullying to task. The sooner we make this behavior taboo, the sooner it will be safer for everyone.
