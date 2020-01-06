Kate McKinnon’s Golden Globes Tribute To Ellen DeGeneres Had Everyone Tearing Up

"All I've ever wanted to do was make people feel good and laugh, and there is no better feeling than one someone says I've made their day with my show, or that I've helped them get through a sickness or a hard time in their lives," DeGeneres said. "The real power of television for me, is that people watch my show and are inspired to do the same thing in their own lives: They make people laugh or be kind or help someone less fortunate than themselves. That's the power of television and I'm so grateful to be part of it."