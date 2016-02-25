Kate McKinnon does a mean impression of Ellen DeGeneres. And by mean, we mean perfectly nice but spot-on. The comedian visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and all hell broke loose.
Well, not really, but she did join the grand tradition of doing celebrity spoofs to the celebrity’s face. That list includes Tina Fey impersonating Sarah Palin to Palin and McKinnon herself doing Hillary Clinton while the real Hillary dispensed wisdom from behind a bar.
McKinnon takes over Ellen’s monologue immediately, assuring her, “I’m Ellen,” talking about her insane number of pets, and playing a totally-not-faked reel of Ellen referring to her “kitty-kitty-kitty-cats.” Of course, the segment ends with an Ellen vs. Ellen danceoff. Later, the pair competed in a game of Heads Up.
They're Ellen!
You are not seeing double, wait…you are seeing double!Posted by ellentube on Wednesday, February 24, 2016
In case that wasn’t enough Ellen awesomeness, she also had Joshua Holz and Daniel Lara as guests. If you think you don’t recognize them, you might recognize the fact that Daniel has been back at it again in the white Vans. She talks to the pair about Daniel’s newfound viral fame. You’ll have to watch the clip to see whether or not he is indeed back at it again.
