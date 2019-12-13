Blake Shelton Is The Latest To Awkwardly Call Out Ellen DeGeneres On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres' shtick as a TV host is to put her guests on the spot, which usually leads to well-received fun by all. Alas, it seems like Dakota Johnson opened the floodgates of criticism of DeGeneres when she clapped back at the celebrity, who wrongly accused Johnson of not inviting her to her 30th birthday (Johnson did, but DeGeneres was busy hanging out with George W. Bush at a football game that weekend). Now, Blake Shelton is calling out DeGeneres too, and honestly, maybe she should just stick to less controversial talking points.
On Friday, Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the conversation inevitably turned to his relationship with Gwen Stefani. DeGeneres reminded Shelton that the last time she had him on her show, she gave him a countdown clock to when he had to pop the question to his girlfriend of four years.
"But you didn't give it to me! I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, 'Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?' And they took it. So I haven't seen it. Time didn't really start ticking at that moment," Shelton told DeGeneres, before adding: "Whoever your next guest was you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them."
DeGeneres admitted that Jennifer Lopez got the clock next — but she's engaged now, so clearly it worked.
Shelton then left the show and texted Johnson: "It is done" (not really, but wouldn't it be great if he did?).
In DeGeneres' defense, sometimes celebrities are totally cool with her putting them on the spot. Halsey, for example, giggled her way through DeGeneres teasing her about her new boyfriend Evan Peters. The Kardashian-Jenner clan are basically experts now at dodging her personal questions.
So maybe DeGeneres just needs to toe the line a little bit more with certain stars — and never, ever, give someone another regifted clock.
