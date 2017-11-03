Kris Jenner Gets Grilled About Her Reportedly Pregnant Daughters & Leaves Us Even More Confused

Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and the host wasted no time in asking the matriarch about those pregnancy rumors.
DeGeneres noted that Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner recently appeared on her show, and DeGeneres herself dressed up as the Kardashians' fictitious long-lost sister Karla. Karla joked that Kourtney and Kendall were pregnant, which isn't true. But it did give DeGeneres a nice segue into asking Jenner about her other daughters — namely, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who haven't commented on the rumors that they're pregnant.
"You have lots of pregnant children right now. You do. You have a whole bunch of 'em," DeGeneres said to Jenner.
It's a classic tactic — especially for DeGeneres – framing something as a statement to see if the other person denies it. Jenner was too good for the host's game, though, and she didn't reveal anything.
"Oh, here, I can feel where this is going," Jenner said. "She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."
DeGeneres also asked Jenner how she and her family members divide up the money they get from their E! reality show. DeGeneres suggested that Jenner decides who gets what money, but Jenner said that's not exactly how it works, calling it more of a "group decision."
"Everybody gets paid pretty much equally," Jenner said. "Because we all film a lot. We all work hard... everybody's happy."
DeGeneres also asked why the Kardashian/Jenners keep the grind of the show going, when the family has so many other business ventures. Jenner called it a "foundation" for the other businesses' success, adding that it's an "honor" to have such a long-running TV show.
There's one family member who we know isn't pregnant, though, and that's Kris Jenner herself. "It just doesn't feel right anymore," Jenner joked when DeGeneres asked if she'd get pregnant again. For confirmation on the other alleged pregnancies, though, we'll just have to wait.
